Washington Capitals were not only team to make offer for Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha

On Monday, just before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline passed, the Detroit Red Wings traded F Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a 1st round pick in 2021, and a 2nd round pick in 2022.

But according to a report from Aaron Portzline, the Columbus Blue Jackets were also in talks with the Red Wings about trading for Mantha, though details of the offer were not released.

