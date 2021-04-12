Washington Capitals were not only team to make offer for Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha

Sharing is caring!

On Monday, just before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline passed, the Detroit Red Wings traded F Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a 1st round pick in 2021, and a 2nd round pick in 2022.

The Detroit #RedWings today acquired RW Richard Panik, LW Jakub Vrana, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for RW Anthony Mantha. pic.twitter.com/Tp8M0uXiJe — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 12, 2021

But according to a report from Aaron Portzline, the Columbus Blue Jackets were also in talks with the Red Wings about trading for Mantha, though details of the offer were not released.

Told #CBJ were in on Anthony Mantha talks with #LGRW before Mantha was traded to Washington. Not sure who the Blue Jackets were offering. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 12, 2021