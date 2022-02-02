in NFL

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young gives new team name an ‘F’ [Video]

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team officially announced that they will now be known as the Commanders.

Following the announcement, fans flocked to social media to blast the team for choosing the Commanders as their new nickname.

One person who clearly hates the nickname is Commanders DE Chase Young, who gave “Commanders” an “F” grade when he was previously asked about that option.

Check it out!

What do you think?

