Washington Commanders Pull Off BLOCKBUSTER Trade With Houston Texans

The Washington Commanders are not messing around.

Ladies and Gents, the Washington Commanders are going ALL-IN for the 2025 season as they are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are sending multiple draft picks to the Texans in exchange for Tunsil and a draft pick.

Trade Details

Here are the trade details, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

Washington receives: LT Laremy Tunsil 2025 4th

Houston receives: 2025 3rd 2025 7th 2026 2nd 2026 4th