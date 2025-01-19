fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Washington Commanders Shock Detroit Lions, Advance to NFC Championship Game

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a stunning upset, the Detroit Lions' incredible season came to an abrupt end on Saturday night as they fell 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. After finishing with a 15-2 regular-season record and entering the playoffs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LIX, the Lions played their worst game of the season, allowing the Commanders to cruise to victory.

Washington’s rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, showed little regard for the bright lights of playoff football. Despite being a first-year player, Daniels looked like a seasoned veteran, easily dissecting the Lions’ defense throughout the night. His poise and precision in the pocket led to several long, efficient drives, and he connected on multiple key passes, including several touchdowns that put the game out of reach.

On the other side of the ball, Lions quarterback Jared Goff had an uncharacteristic performance, making several mistakes at crucial moments. Goff, who had been solid throughout the season, threw multiple interceptions and struggled to find any rhythm against Washington’s defense. His worst game of the season came at the worst possible time, leaving the Lions unable to keep up with the Commanders' high-powered offense.

With the loss, the Lions’ playoff run came to a bitter end, and they were left to wonder what went wrong after such an incredible regular season. The Commanders, on the other hand, are celebrating a hard-earned victory and will now advance to the NFC Championship Game. They will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

For the Lions, the offseason will bring reflection on what went wrong, but also hope for the future. With a core group of talented players, including standout quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions will look to build on their success and come back even stronger next year. For now, it’s the Commanders who are celebrating their shocking victory, while Detroit begins to look ahead to the 2025 season.

