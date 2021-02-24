Washington Football Team decides on nickname for 2021 season

Sharing is caring!

If you have been waiting patiently to find out what the Washington Football Team‘s new nickname will be moving forward, you are going to have to wait a bit longer.

On Tuesday, Washington revealed that they will still be called the Washington Football Team in 2021 before transitioning to a new nickname in 2022.

“We’ll work with Nike, the NFL, and our internal team to start bringing that new identity to life on and off the field.”

Fans are able to submit their own suggestions for a new nickname on the WashingtonJourney.com website.

The Washington Football Team will go by the same name in 2021 before transitioning to a new name in 2022. https://t.co/XkcwEiExF7 will chronicle the change. “We’ll work with Nike, the NFL, and our internal team to start bringing that new identity to life on and off the field.” pic.twitter.com/xsmy5csz0b — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2021