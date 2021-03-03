Washington Football Team makes big announcement regarding cheerleaders

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Washington Football Team will no longer have cheerleaders beginning with the 2021 season.

Instead, the team has announced they will have a dance squad.

From ESPN:

The Washington Football Team has discontinued its cheerleader program after more than 50 years, replacing it with a coed dance squad as part of its rebranding effort.

The team had announced last month that the cheerleader program was paused while it decided what direction the rebranding would take. Petra Pope, hired by the team as a senior adviser focused on creating game-day entertainment, said the goal is to create a “more modern franchise.”

“With that comes inclusivity, diversity and in my mind, as an entertainer, athleticism,” Pope told ESPN by phone. “My desire is to create a team that is all of that — inclusive, diverse, coed, athletic — to set the gold standard in the NFL. We’re looking for that super athlete that can dance, perform tricks and stunts and manipulate whatever props that will create a really great show.”

The Washington Football Team has discontinued its cheerleader program after more than 50 years, replacing it with a coed dance squad as part of its rebranding effort.https://t.co/1CcfdWrfg8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021