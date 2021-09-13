Washington Football Team names new starting QB for Week 2

On Sunday, the Washington Football Team suffered a loss when QB Ryan Fitzpatrick when down with a hip injury.

According to reports, Washington will have a new starting QB when they play on Thursday Night Football against the Giants.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Taylor Heinicke will start for Washington on Thursday night.

Taylor Heinicke is starting at QB for the Washington Football Team on Thursday night vs the Giants, per sources. No official determination on IR for Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) but he'll be declared out for this game. Kyle Allen will be the No. 2. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 13, 2021