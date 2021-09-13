Washington Football Team names new starting QB for Week 2

On Sunday, the Washington Football Team suffered a loss when QB Ryan Fitzpatrick when down with a hip injury.

According to reports, Washington will have a new starting QB when they play on Thursday Night Football against the Giants.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Taylor Heinicke will start for Washington on Thursday night.

