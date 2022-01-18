in NFL

Washington Football Team players react to sneak peek of team’s new uniforms

17 Views 3 Votes

As you have probably heard by now, the Washington Football Team will officially reveal their new team name and uniforms on February 2.

On Tuesday, the WFT players got a sneak peek at the team’s new uniforms and as you can see below, they seem to like them.

Nation, what do you think Washington’s new team name will be?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions’ 2022 Senior Bowl roster: Offense