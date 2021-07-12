Washington Football Team president nixes new team name suggestion

Sharing is caring!

When the Washington Football Team takes the field in 2021, they will roll with the same team name and logo as they did a year ago.

But, according to reports, the franchise will announce a new nickname and logo prior to the start of the 2022 season and they are currently in the process of researching to determine which nickname will be an appropriate fit.

One potential team nickname that has gained a lot of traction amongst fans is the “Warriors.”

Well, according to the Washington Football Team president Jason Wright, “Warriors” is not happening.

From WashingtonFootball.com:

“In the spirit of that engagement, I want to address a name that has emerged amongst our fanbase, “Warriors.” One might look at this name as a natural, and even harmless transition considering that it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation. But as we learned through our research and engagement with various groups, “context matters” and that makes it a “slippery slope.” Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes. Such an embrace of potentially Native-adjacent iconography and imagery would not represent a clear departure that many communities have so forcefully advocated for us to embrace, and that frankly, we set out to do when we started this process a year ago.”

Nation, what do you think the new nickname should be?