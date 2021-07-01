Washington Football Team slapped with multi-million dollar fine by NFL

Sharing is caring!

Following a review of the workplace culture within the franchise, the NFL has officially fined The Washington Football Team a total of $10 million.

NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s culture. The money will be donated to charity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

The review came after over 40 women came forward to accuse team owner and other executives of sexual misconduct spanning several years.

Snyder, who is stepping away from day to day operations, issued the following statement:

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace. I have said that and I say it again.

“I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are the owners of this team.

“Over the last 18 months we have made a lot of changes. We have a new and diverse leadership team, a comprehensive program of training, culture surveys, and employee support, and a commitment to ensuring that every employee of the Washington Football Club comes to a professional and respectful workplace every day. And while there has been real progress, we are not finished, and will continue to improve in every way that we can.