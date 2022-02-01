in NFL

Washington Football Team’s nickname and jerseys leaked [Photos]

Earlier tonight, we passed along a video that shows that the Washington Football Team will be changing to the Washington Commanders.

Now, the Commanders’ jerseys have allegedly been leaked and as you can see below, they are extremely disappointing.

Note: The new team name and uniforms will officially be revealed on Wednesday.

What do you think?

