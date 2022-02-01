Washington Football Team’s nickname and jerseys leaked [Photos]

Earlier tonight, we passed along a video that shows that the Washington Football Team will be changing to the Washington Commanders.
Now, the Commanders’ jerseys have allegedly been leaked and as you can see below, they are extremely disappointing.
Note: The new team name and uniforms will officially be revealed on Wednesday.
Have had these for a few days. Didn’t want to be first to leak anything but since it’s everywhere I might as well share. It’s consistent with everything else we’ve seen. Still hoping it’s the greatest “misdirection” ever because this doesn’t reflect a 90 y/o franchise at all. pic.twitter.com/xeNjv46aRJ
— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) February 2, 2022
