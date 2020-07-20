Washington Nationals announce Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out first pitch on Opening Day

Just moments ago, the Washington Nationals released a statement that is sure to make some people happy while upsetting others.
In the statement, the Nationals announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.
Nation, how do you feel about this?
A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V
