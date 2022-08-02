Washington Nationals on verge of trading Juan Soto

According to a report from Jim Bowden, the Washington Nationals are on the verge of trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.
From Bowden:
“There is strong momentum for a Juan Soto to #Padres deal. They are not at finish line yet but are getting close according to sources involved in the negotiations. However, as we learned last year with the Scherzer/Turner trade things can change in a heart beat. Patience.”
There is strong momentum for a Juan Soto to #Padres deal. They are not at finish line yet but are getting close according to sources involved in the negotiations. However, as we learned last year with the Scherzer/Turner trade things can change in a heart beat. Patience.
— Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022
Just moments ago, Bowden reported that Soto to the Padres is “now on the half yard line. 1st and goal.”
Soto to #Padres now on the half yard line. 1st and goal.
— Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022
Stay tuned!