Washington Nationals on verge of trading Juan Soto

According to a report from Jim Bowden, the Washington Nationals are on the verge of trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

From Bowden:

“There is strong momentum for a Juan Soto to #Padres deal. They are not at finish line yet but are getting close according to sources involved in the negotiations. However, as we learned last year with the Scherzer/Turner trade things can change in a heart beat. Patience.”

Just moments ago, Bowden reported that Soto to the Padres is “now on the half yard line. 1st and goal.”

Stay tuned!

