Washington Nationals radio broadcast picks up audio of gunfire outside stadium [Video]

By now, you have likely heard of the scary event that unfolded at Nationals Park tonight during the game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. If you have not yet read about what went down, please click here.

Here is some audio/video of the gunfire, which was picked up by the Nationals radio broadcast. It sounds like roughly seven shots were fired outside of the stadium.

