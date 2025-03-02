Sunday, March 2, 2025
Watch As Donovan Edwards Destroys The Bench Press at NFL Scouting Combine

When Donovan Edwards first stepped foot on the University of Michigan campus, many believed he would go down as one of the best running backs in school history. Though Edwards had some big-time runs in some big-time games, Edwards never really lived up to the hype he had coming out of West Bloomfield High School. Now, ‘The Don’ is looking to make his mark in the NFL.

Donovan Edwards: ‘The Don’ of the Bench Press

On Sunday, during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Donovan Edwards competed in the bench press drill, which requires a player to bench press 225 lbs as many times as they can.

As you can see in the video below, Edwards showed off his strength as he fired off 23 reps, which was the most of any other running back at the combine.

Bottom Line

Donovan Edwards had a solid showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, but he will have his work cut out for him in the NFL Draft, as this is arguably the most impressive running back class in history. If I had to make a prediction, I would say Edwards will be selected in the fourth or fifth round of the upcoming draft.

