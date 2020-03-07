Watch: Christian Wood scores career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz [Video]

Pistons’ big man Christian Wood put up a new career-high 30 points in tonight’s defeat against the Utah Jazz.

During this month-long, 12-game sample-size, Christian Wood is averaging: 21.9 points (on 53.1% shooting), 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 made 3-pointers.

The Pistons have played 12 games since they traded away Andre Drummond.

Rod Beard of the Detroit News believes Wood should be in the running for most improved player:

#Pistons Christian Wood should be in the conversation for Most Improved Player. He may not win, but what he's done, to go from journeyman to No. 1 option — and remain consistent — is worth noting.

He's played more games this season than in his previous 3 NBA seasons combined.

— Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 8, 2020