Saturday, February 29, 2020
Watch: Derrick Rose drops 31 points in route to a victory against the Phoenix Suns [Video]

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose had a great game in last night’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. Rose finished the night scoring 31 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor, helping the Detroit Pistons snap a seven-game losing streak.

 

In case you missed it, Rose is expected to remain with the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the season. This comes as big (albeit slightly surprising) news after the Pistons agreed to a buyout with Regie Jackson and Markieff Morris just recently. Jackson is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Morris is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

