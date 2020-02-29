Watch: Derrick Rose drops 31 points in route to a victory against the Phoenix Suns [Video]

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose had a great game in last night’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. Rose finished the night scoring 31 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor, helping the Detroit Pistons snap a seven-game losing streak.

Born to do this. That 31 points ties a season high for @drose He's our Player of the Game presented by @Jeep pic.twitter.com/hrTDYH89i9 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 29, 2020

In case you missed it, Rose is expected to remain with the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the season. This comes as big (albeit slightly surprising) news after the Pistons agreed to a buyout with Regie Jackson and Markieff Morris just recently. Jackson is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Morris is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

