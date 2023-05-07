Watch: Detroit Lions S Brian Branch nearly in tears while watching message from brother

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, there were many who believed that Brian Branch would be selected in the 1st Round. But Branch, who was in attendance for the opening round, did not hear his name called on Day 1. But instead of heading home and watching Round 2 on television with his family and friends, Branch decided that he wanted to stick around in Kansas City. That decision paid off as the Detroit Lions traded up to select him with the 14th pick in the second round. On Friday, the NFL released a video of Branch receiving a video message from his brother.

Key Points

Branch was expected by many to be a 1st Round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft but did not hear his name called on Day 1.

Instead of leaving, Branch chose to stay in Kansas City and was eventually selected by the Lions with the 14th pick in the second round.

The NFL released a video of Branch receiving a heartfelt message from his brother, which brought him to tears and exemplifies the emotional impact of the draft process.

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch nearly in tears while watching message from brother

As you will see in the video below, Branch was almost in tears after hearing the message from his brother. Folks, this is what it's all about.

The @lions new DB @BrianBB_1 was almost in tears after this message from his brother 🥲 pic.twitter.com/F4z96vATQ4 — NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2023 - Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Branch should be a steal for the Lions

The story of Branch's draft experience underscores the excitement and uncertainty that surrounds the NFL Draft, as well as the emotional rollercoaster that players often experience. Despite being projected as a potential 1st Round pick, Branch was not selected on Day 1, but his decision to remain in Kansas City paid off as the Detroit Lions traded up to acquire him with the 14th pick in the second round.

Branch's impressive skills as a defensive back, combined with his strong work ethic and determination, could make him an absolute steal for the Lions. If he continues to develop his game at the professional level, he could become a valuable asset to the Lions' defense and help them achieve success in the years to come.