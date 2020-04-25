41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Watch as the Detroit Lions select De’Andre Swift with No. 35 pick (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Don Drysdale - 0
Can't sleep because you are so excited about the 2020 Detroit Lions draft so far? Don't worry, we have you covered. Well, actually, the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions troll one of their latest draft picks (and his brother) with hilarious photo

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 67 overall pick to select DE Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame. That last name should...
Read more

The Detroit Lions added to their offensive attack on Friday, taking former Georgia Bulldogs running back De’Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 Draft.

Take a look at the live feed as he was selected to join the Motor City:

Welcome to the D, De’Andre!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views1

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.