in Detroit Tigers

Watch Detroit Tigers top pitching prospect pitch first professional inning [Video]

Jobe’s first career inning was a bit rocky

Jackson Jobe pitches first professional inning in Detroit Tigers organization

Here is the video of Jackson Jobe’s first professional inning in the Detroit Tigers organization.

In the inning, Jobe gave up 2 unearned runs, 1 hit, and 1 walk.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

We know exactly where Detroit Tigers‘ top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe will make his pro debut.

On Friday, the Tigers announced that Jobe has been assigned to the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers, where he will make his professional debut.

Jobe, who is just 19 years old, was selected by the Tigers straight out of high school in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Detroit Sports Nation

839 subscribers

The official channel of Detroit Sports Nation - Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Detroit Sports Nation
Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas? Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss Utah/Dal and any upsets they see

Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas?

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss Utah/Dal and any upsets they see


Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas?

Detroit Sports Nation 1.3K views April 15, 2022 8:19 pm

West is Wild in This Years NBA Playoffs Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss their picks in the Western Conference NBA Playoffs

West is Wild in This Years NBA Playoffs

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss their picks in the Western Conference NBA Playoffs


West is Wild in This Years NBA Playoffs

Detroit Sports Nation 5 views April 15, 2022 8:17 pm

Is Miles Bridges Worth the High Price for Detroit? Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the possible addition of Miles Bridges in Detroit.

Is Miles Bridges Worth the High Price for Detroit?

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the possible addition of Miles Bridges in Detroit.



Is Miles Bridges Worth the High Price for Detroit?

Detroit Sports Nation 1 views April 15, 2022 8:15 pm

Will Anyone Top Kobe's Final Game? Remembering Kobe Bryant's 60-point Final Game Ryan and Matt remember Kobe's final game

Will Anyone Top Kobe's Final Game? Remembering Kobe Bryant's 60-point Final Game

Ryan and Matt remember Kobe's final game



Will Anyone Top Kobe's Final Game? Remembering Kobe Bryant's 60-point Final Game

Detroit Sports Nation 2 views April 15, 2022 8:13 pm

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the Eastern Conference Playoffs

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the Eastern Conference Playoffs


Blowouts and Tight Games in the East

Detroit Sports Nation 5 views April 15, 2022 7:47 pm

Throwin' Stones Episode 10: Ryan and Matt discuss the last 2 Play-In games, the 6 set NBA Playoff matchups, Kobe's 60 swan song, and Miles Bridge's upcoming contract possibilities.
▬ Contents of this video ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
00:00 - Intro

Throwin' Stones Episode 10: Ryan and Matt discuss the last 2 Play-In games, the 6 set NBA Playoff matchups, Kobe's 60 swan song, and Miles Bridge's upcoming contract possibilities.

Play-Ins, Playoffs, Max's and Mouthpieces

Detroit Sports Nation 13 views April 15, 2022 7:30 pm

