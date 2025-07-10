Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

WATCH: Former Lion Names Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as NFL’s Best Wide Receiver Duo

Allen Robinson II praises Lions' WR duo Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the NFL's best, highlighting their potential and recent success.
Jameson Williams Year 4 Jameson Williams OTAs

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Jameson Williams Year 4 Jameson Williams OTAs

Allen Robinson II, a former member of the Detroit Lions, has recently lauded the team’s current wide receiver duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the best in the NFL. During an appearance on NFL Live, Robinson humorously demonstrated his excitement by performing the “Blade Dance,” a move associated with late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood, before declaring St. Brown and Williams his top pick among wide receiver duos. The segment starts at 13:17 in the video below.

The Lions’ receivers have shown impressive performance on the field, highlighted by a memorable game against the Seattle Seahawks, where they celebrated a touchdown during a 42-29 victory on September 30, 2024.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

  1. MLive – Former Lions player crowns Detroit’s wide receiver duo as NFL’s best
  2. A to Z Sports – Ranking the Greatest Wide Receiver Duos of All Time
  3. Facebook – MLive Sports
  4. Facebook – MLive Sports
  5. Ranker – The 40+ Best Detroit Lions Wide Receivers, Ranked

SOCIAL

Allen Robinson II praised the Lions’ wide receiver duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the best in the NFL, highlighting their impressive performance and growing recognition as they aim to change the team’s narrative.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x