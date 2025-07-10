WATCH: Former Lion Names Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as NFL’s Best Wide Receiver Duo

Allen Robinson II, a former member of the Detroit Lions, has recently lauded the team’s current wide receiver duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the best in the NFL. During an appearance on NFL Live, Robinson humorously demonstrated his excitement by performing the “Blade Dance,” a move associated with late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood, before declaring St. Brown and Williams his top pick among wide receiver duos. The segment starts at 13:17 in the video below.

The Lions’ receivers have shown impressive performance on the field, highlighted by a memorable game against the Seattle Seahawks, where they celebrated a touchdown during a 42-29 victory on September 30, 2024.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

SOCIAL

Allen Robinson II praised the Lions’ wide receiver duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the best in the NFL, highlighting their impressive performance and growing recognition as they aim to change the team’s narrative.