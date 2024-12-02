fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
HomeNFLWatch: Josh Allen Throws TD, Catches TD, and Rushes For TD on...
NFL

Watch: Josh Allen Throws TD, Catches TD, and Rushes For TD on TWO PLAYS!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

In a remarkable moment during Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen made NFL history by becoming the first player ever to have a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and rushing touchdown all on the same play. This historic feat occurred during the Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers “snow bowl.”

Josh Allen

The play unfolded in spectacular fashion when Allen completed a pass to Amari Cooper, who then flipped the ball back to Allen, allowing him to run it into the end zone for a touchdown. Because of the unique nature of the play, Allen was credited with both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, making him the first quarterback to achieve such a rare feat since the NFL-AFL merger.

In doing so, Allen became the fifth player in NFL history to achieve the Touchdown Triple Crown, which involves scoring a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown. The quarterback's versatility was on full display as he cemented his place in NFL history in a game that will certainly be remembered for years to come.

Previous article
Viral Video Shows Michigan Defender Throwing Bottle At Ohio State Player
Next article
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Suffers Devastating Injury vs. Bills
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions