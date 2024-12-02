Watch: Josh Allen Throws TD, Catches TD, and Rushes For TD on TWO PLAYS!

In a remarkable moment during Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen made NFL history by becoming the first player ever to have a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and rushing touchdown all on the same play. This historic feat occurred during the Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers “snow bowl.”

The play unfolded in spectacular fashion when Allen completed a pass to Amari Cooper, who then flipped the ball back to Allen, allowing him to run it into the end zone for a touchdown. Because of the unique nature of the play, Allen was credited with both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, making him the first quarterback to achieve such a rare feat since the NFL-AFL merger.

"Amari Cooper to Josh Allen for the TD!" is a new one 😂



In doing so, Allen became the fifth player in NFL history to achieve the Touchdown Triple Crown, which involves scoring a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown. The quarterback's versatility was on full display as he cemented his place in NFL history in a game that will certainly be remembered for years to come.