Watch Taylor Decker Suffer the Consequences of His Ohio State Bet with Aidan Hutchinson

Saturday's thrilling Michigan Wolverines victory over Ohio State sparked not only celebrations but also a friendly bet between Detroit Lions teammates Aidan Hutchinson and Taylor Decker. Hutchinson, a proud Michigan alum, and Decker, a die-hard Ohio State supporter, made a lighthearted wager before the game: the loser would have to wear the opposing team's gear as a public show of defeat.

After Michigan's stunning 13-10 win in Columbus, Decker honored the bet in style. As seen in the photo below, the Ohio State alumnus donned a Michigan No. 97 jersey, the very number of his teammate Hutchinson, and even sported a Michigan helmet. The image of Decker fully clad in Michigan gear quickly became a hit on social media, with Lions fans enjoying the playful punishment for their offensive lineman.

Hutchinson posted a photo of Decker wearing his Michigan helmet and jersey

Though Decker's team lost the game, he took the bet in stride, showing good sportsmanship and supporting Hutchinson's Wolverines. The friendly rivalry between the two NFL stars continues, with Decker no doubt eager for next year’s showdown between their respective alma maters.