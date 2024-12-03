fb
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeGeneral TopicWatch Taylor Decker Suffer the Consequences of His Ohio State Bet with...
General Topic

Watch Taylor Decker Suffer the Consequences of His Ohio State Bet with Aidan Hutchinson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
0

Saturday's thrilling Michigan Wolverines victory over Ohio State sparked not only celebrations but also a friendly bet between Detroit Lions teammates Aidan Hutchinson and Taylor Decker. Hutchinson, a proud Michigan alum, and Decker, a die-hard Ohio State supporter, made a lighthearted wager before the game: the loser would have to wear the opposing team's gear as a public show of defeat.

Taylor Decker weighs in on NFL Officials how Detroit Lions fans will welcome Matthew Stafford Taylor Decker gets emotional

After Michigan's stunning 13-10 win in Columbus, Decker honored the bet in style. As seen in the photo below, the Ohio State alumnus donned a Michigan No. 97 jersey, the very number of his teammate Hutchinson, and even sported a Michigan helmet. The image of Decker fully clad in Michigan gear quickly became a hit on social media, with Lions fans enjoying the playful punishment for their offensive lineman.

Though Decker's team lost the game, he took the bet in stride, showing good sportsmanship and supporting Hutchinson's Wolverines. The friendly rivalry between the two NFL stars continues, with Decker no doubt eager for next year’s showdown between their respective alma maters.

Previous article
Jameson Williams Explains Why He Decided To Hurdle Player On Thanksgiving Day
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions