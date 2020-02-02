45.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Way-too-Early Super Bowl LV (2021) odd released

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Way-too-Early Super Bowl LV (2021) odd released

Here we go, the moment you have all been waiting for! At the time of publishing, Super Bowl LIV is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

ESPN trolls Detroit Lions following Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

We have no idea what prompted this but ESPN's SportsNation, which is hosted by Cari Champion, Marcellus Wiley and...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Paul McCartney’s explosive performance of Live and Let Die at Super Bowl XXXIX

For those of you who love classic rock, we've got you covered. Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed the...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Here we go, the moment you have all been waiting for!

At the time of publishing, Super Bowl LIV is still going on but that does not mean as Detroit Lions fans cannot begin our dreaming about next season.

So, what do the experts currently think of the Lions chances in to win Super Bowl LV?

According to Betonline, the Lions are currently +8000 to win Super Bowl LV, which puts them ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

As you can see below, the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites at +500.

Place your bets!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleESPN trolls Detroit Lions following Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Way-too-Early Super Bowl LV (2021) odd released

Here we go, the moment you have all been waiting for! At the time of publishing, Super Bowl LIV is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN trolls Detroit Lions following Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Arnold Powell - 0
We have no idea what prompted this but ESPN's SportsNation, which is hosted by Cari Champion, Marcellus Wiley and LZ Granderson, decided to troll...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Paul McCartney’s explosive performance of Live and Let Die at Super Bowl XXXIX

Michael Whitaker - 0
For those of you who love classic rock, we've got you covered. Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed the halftime show at Super Bowl...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

‘Take it to the House Kid’ Super Bowl commercial has people losing their minds on social media

Don Drysdale - 0
In case you missed it, one of the best Super Bowl commercials of the night actually aired just before the coin toss. The NFL commercial...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s full Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Michael Whitaker - 0
This will definitely go down as one of the more lively halftime performances in Super Bowl history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU The full setlist: -She Wolf, performed by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

ESPN trolls Detroit Lions following Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
We have no idea what prompted this but ESPN's SportsNation, which is hosted by Cari Champion, Marcellus Wiley and LZ Granderson, decided to troll...
Read more

Paul McCartney’s explosive performance of Live and Let Die at Super Bowl XXXIX

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
For those of you who love classic rock, we've got you covered. Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed the halftime show at Super Bowl...
Read more

‘Take it to the House Kid’ Super Bowl commercial has people losing their minds on social media

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
In case you missed it, one of the best Super Bowl commercials of the night actually aired just before the coin toss. The NFL commercial...
Read more

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s full Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
This will definitely go down as one of the more lively halftime performances in Super Bowl history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU The full setlist: -She Wolf, performed by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.