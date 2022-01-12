Way Too Early College Football Top 25 Roundup

The Georgia Bulldogs have put the finishing touches on their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, their first such win since 1980.
And while there’s plenty of time until fans once again gather on stadiums to watch their teams play in 2022, it’s not too early to start looking ahead at the what the top 25 rankings will consist of when we reach football season again later this year.
Let’s take a look at a compilation of the way too early college football top 25 rankings and the average of where the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are ranked.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemsen
5. Texas A&M
6. Utah
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Wake Forest
10. Oklahoma
11. Baylor
12. Oregon
13. Michigan State
14. Oklahoma State
15. BYU
16. Arkansas
17. NC State
18. Iowa
19. USC
20. Ole Miss
21. Wisconsin
22. Pittsburgh
23. Cincinnati
24. Kentucky
25. Houston
UM: #8
MSU: #13
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Texas A&M
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Utah
8. NC State
9. Oklahoma
10. Michigan State
11. Clemson
12. Oregon
13. Houston
14. Wake Forest
15. Iowa
16. Baylor
17. Oklahoma
18. BYU
19. Cincinnati
20. Arkansas
21. Kentucky
22. USC
23. Ole Miss
24. Wisconsin
25. South Carolina
UM: #5
MSU: #10
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemsen
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Michigan
8. Baylor
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Wake Forest
12. Kentucky
13. Arkansas
14. Cincinnati
15. Michigan State
16. Oklahoma
17. Iowa
18. Oklahoma State
19. Ole Miss
20. Texas
21. USC
22. Florida
23. LSU
24. Pitt
25. Coastal Carolina
UM: #7
MSU: #15
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Utah
6. Texas A&M
7. Michigan
8. Wake Forest
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
12. Baylor
13. USC
14. Arkansas
15. Oklahoma
16. Tennessee
17. Wisconsin
18. Houston
19. NC State
20. Oregon
21. Kentucky
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Purdue
25. Coastal Carolina
UM: #7
MSU: #11
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas A&M
8. Michigan State
9. Baylor
10. Michigan
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma State
15. Penn State
16. Wake Forest
17. Iowa
18. Kentucky
19. BYU
20. Ole Miss
21. NC State
22. Houston
23. Miami
24. Cincinnati
25. Pittsburgh
UM: #10
MSU: #8
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan
4. Cincinnati
5. Ohio State
6. Baylor
7. Oklahoma State
8. Michigan State
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. NC State
12. Utah
13. Pittsburgh
14. Wake Forrest
15. Kentucky
16. Clemson
17. Houston
18. Lousiana
19. NC State
20. Arkansas
21. Oregon
22. BYU
23. Iowa
24. Utah State
25. Texas A&M
UM: #3
MSU: #8
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Texas A&M
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Michigan
8. Utah
9. Michigan State Spartans
10. Baylor
11. Wake Forest
12. Oklahoma
13. Oregon
14. BYU
15. Oklahoma State
16. Iowa
17. Arkansas
18. NC State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Kentucky
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Tennessee
25. Miami
UM: #7
MSU: #9
Michigan checks in at an average of being ranked No. 7 overall, while the Spartans find themselves with an average rank of No. 11 overall.
