Way Too Early College Football Top 25 Roundup

The Georgia Bulldogs have put the finishing touches on their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, their first such win since 1980.

And while there’s plenty of time until fans once again gather on stadiums to watch their teams play in 2022, it’s not too early to start looking ahead at the what the top 25 rankings will consist of when we reach football season again later this year.

Let’s take a look at a compilation of the way too early college football top 25 rankings and the average of where the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are ranked.

Yahoo:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemsen

5. Texas A&M

6. Utah

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Wake Forest

10. Oklahoma

11. Baylor

12. Oregon

13. Michigan State

14. Oklahoma State

15. BYU

16. Arkansas

17. NC State

18. Iowa

19. USC

20. Ole Miss

21. Wisconsin

22. Pittsburgh

23. Cincinnati

24. Kentucky

25. Houston

UM: #8

MSU: #13

ESPN

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas A&M

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Utah

8. NC State

9. Oklahoma

10. Michigan State

11. Clemson

12. Oregon

13. Houston

14. Wake Forest

15. Iowa

16. Baylor

17. Oklahoma

18. BYU

19. Cincinnati

20. Arkansas

21. Kentucky

22. USC

23. Ole Miss

24. Wisconsin

25. South Carolina



UM: #5

MSU: #10

Sporting News

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemsen

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Michigan

8. Baylor

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Wake Forest

12. Kentucky

13. Arkansas

14. Cincinnati

15. Michigan State

16. Oklahoma

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. Ole Miss

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Florida

23. LSU

24. Pitt

25. Coastal Carolina

UM: #7

MSU: #15

Sports Illustrated

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Utah

6. Texas A&M

7. Michigan

8. Wake Forest

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. Baylor

13. USC

14. Arkansas

15. Oklahoma

16. Tennessee

17. Wisconsin

18. Houston

19. NC State

20. Oregon

21. Kentucky

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Purdue

25. Coastal Carolina

UM: #7

MSU: #11

Bleacher Report

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas A&M

8. Michigan State

9. Baylor

10. Michigan

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Iowa

18. Kentucky

19. BYU

20. Ole Miss

21. NC State

22. Houston

23. Miami

24. Cincinnati

25. Pittsburgh

UM: #10

MSU: #8

CBS Sports

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Ohio State

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State

8. Michigan State

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma

11. NC State

12. Utah

13. Pittsburgh

14. Wake Forrest

15. Kentucky

16. Clemson

17. Houston

18. Lousiana

19. NC State

20. Arkansas

21. Oregon

22. BYU

23. Iowa

24. Utah State

25. Texas A&M

UM: #3

MSU: #8

247 Sports

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Michigan

8. Utah

9. Michigan State Spartans

10. Baylor

11. Wake Forest

12. Oklahoma

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Oklahoma State

16. Iowa

17. Arkansas

18. NC State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Kentucky

22. Houston

23. USC

24. Tennessee

25. Miami

UM: #7

MSU: #9

Michigan checks in at an average of being ranked No. 7 overall, while the Spartans find themselves with an average rank of No. 11 overall.