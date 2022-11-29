WAY TOO early Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 matchup Prediction

In Week 13, the Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars is an intriguing matchup. Both teams are coming off of games where the score was decided in the final seconds, just on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Lions come into this one after dropping a tough one to the Buffalo Bills when they lost on a game-winning field goal made by Tyler Bass.

The Jaguars however are entering this one off a big upset win against the Baltimore Ravens when they scored a touchdown in the final 14 seconds of the game and went for two to take the lead and they would convert. Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal for the Ravens to give the Jaguars the 28-27 win.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 prediction

How Do the Lions and Jaguars Matchup?

These two teams have been drafting at the top of the draft order the last few years with the Jaguars having drafted their quarterback of the future in Trevor Lawrence who has played pretty well this year throwing for 2,655 yards this season. The Lions’ defense will have their hands full trying to stop the Jaguars’ passing attack. If Jeff Okudah is back I could see him taking Lawrence’s favorite target Christian Kirk out of the picture, then they’d have to stop Zay Jones, old friend Marvin Jones and Evan Engram.

Featured Videos



There is a chance the Lions could be getting a new toy for Jared Goff this week with Jameson Williams potentially coming back. Goff ranks ninth in the league in passing yards this season as he has played some really good football as of late which is a good thing going up against a Jaguars defense that struggles against the pass.

The Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Way TOO Early Game Prediction

Judging by how both teams have played as of late this week’s game should be a good game between two teams who look like they are on the rise. A few question marks could sway the decision on this game. Will Jeff Okudah be cleared from concussion protocol? Will Jameson Williams make his season debut?

I am going to say both players will appear in this one and Jameson Williams will make a big play and score a touchdown as he showcases his speed, while Okudah picks off Lawrence once. I believe Amon-Ra St. Brown and Williams will have over 100 yards and Goff will have over 300 yards passing. The Lions’ defense will also get to Lawrence for two-plus sacks and two turnovers. Now let’s predict the outcome, the Lions will get back into the win column and win this one 38-30 looking to start a new win streak.



