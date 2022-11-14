Way TOO early prediction for the Week 11 Detroit Lions vs New York Giants matchup

In Week 11 of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions will travel to Metlife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. It’s Monday, so let’s make a Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants way too early prediction. The Lions are coming into this one with a winning streak after beating division rival Chicago Bears.

Ex-Detroit Lions coach Aubrey Pleas... Please enable JavaScript

The Giants are coming in off a 24-16 win against the lowly Houston Texans that secured a spot in second place all alone in the NFC East. The Lions have moved up in the NFC standings to the 11th seed which still has them on the outside looking in for the playoffs, as for the Giants they currently hold the 5th seed in the NFC.

How Do The Lions and Giants fair in this Matchup?

This is another week for the Lions where the question will be asked, “Can they stop the run?”, something that has been their issue so far this season. The Lions currently rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed. In this matchup, they will go up against the NFL’s leading rusher in Saquon Barkley who just yesterday rushed for 152 yards on 35 carries.

Featured Videos



The Lions’ rush defense was able to stop the Chicago Bears running backs but Justin Fields torched them for 147 yards on 13 carries, which does not make me feel good heading into this matchup. The Lions’ offense however put up 31 points this past week and that makes me feel a little bit better knowing that they are able to move the ball down the field. The bonus for the Lions’ offense is the Giants’ defense is in the middle of the pack this season, which plays into the Lions’ hands.

The Detroit Lions vs New York Giants Way TOO Early Game Prediction

This Detroit Lions vs New York Giants matchup could go any which way, honestly. But there’s reason to believe it is a very gettable game for the Lions. The Lions will score four times: three from the offense and once from the defense with Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all finding the end zone for the Lions’ offense. The 4th touchdown will come from an interception by Jeff Okudah for the 2nd straight week he will have a pick-six.

St. Brown will once again go over 100 yards receiving. The Giants will find scoring from Saquon Barkley who will put up over 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Daniel Jones will find Sterling Shepard for a passing touchdown. My Prediction is the Lions will win this one by a score of 31-27 and they win their 3rd straight, as Dan Campbell said “they just keep on stacking them.”