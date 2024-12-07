Wayne Fontes Envisions Celebrating a Lions Super Bowl Victory

As the Detroit Lions continue to build momentum in their quest for a Super Bowl, the team’s success has stirred up emotions for those who have been part of the organization’s history. One such figure is former Lions head coach Wayne Fontes, who led the team from 1988 to 1996 and remains a beloved figure in the franchise's history. Recently, in an interview with Jon Gruden for Barstool Sports, Fontes shared just how much a Lions Super Bowl victory would mean to him.

“I would be there, with a cigar and a cocktail. It’d be great for this city,” Fontes said, envisioning what it would be like if the Lions finally hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. “They’ve suffered many, many years. I’ve been retired 30 years, Jon, I don’t even look that old, do I? If Detroit wins the Super Bowl, that city will go crazy.”

Fontes’ love for the Lions and their passionate fanbase is evident. Despite retiring following the 1996 seeason, his deep connection to the city and the franchise hasn’t faded. His sentiments are shared by many longtime fans who have endured decades of heartbreak, hoping for that one breakthrough moment that could change the narrative for Detroit football.

Wayne Fontes' Legacy in Detroit

During his time as head coach, Fontes brought some of the most successful years to the Lions in recent history. He led the team to four playoff appearances, and notably, he recorded the franchise’s most recent postseason victory prior to last year’s victories. His 66 wins as the head coach still stand as the most in Lions history, making him a cornerstone of the team’s coaching legacy.

While the Lions have had their ups and downs (mostly downs) since Fontes’ tenure, his connection to the team remains strong. If Detroit does indeed win a Super Bowl in the near future, you can be sure that Fontes, with his cigar and cocktail in hand, will be celebrating alongside the city that’s been waiting for this moment for decades.

Bottom Line: A Super Bowl for the Fans and the Legends

For Wayne Fontes, the Lions’ success isn’t just about football—it’s about giving back to a city and fanbase that has long suffered in silence. His heartfelt words reflect the deep-rooted connection between former players, coaches, and the Lions’ loyal supporters. As the team continues to chase the elusive Super Bowl, there’s no doubt that those who helped shape the franchise, like Fontes, will be right there cheering, cigar and cocktail in hand, when the day finally arrives.