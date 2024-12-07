Wayne Fontes Gives Dan Campbell His Seal of Approval: ‘Much Better Than We Were’

Wayne Fontes, who coached the Detroit Lions from 1988 to 1996, was a beloved figure in Detroit during his tenure, bringing the team to four playoff appearances and leaving a lasting legacy. However, with the current Lions under head coach Dan Campbell, Fontes sees something truly special. In a recent interview, Fontes was asked about the comparison often made between himself and Campbell, and he was quick to make it clear—there’s only one Wayne Fontes, and Campbell is taking the Lions to new heights.

“There’s Only One Wayne Fontes”

When asked about the constant comparisons to Dan Campbell, Fontes responded with humility but also a firm stance on the uniqueness of his coaching style. “They always said Dan Campbell is like Wayne Fontes. I come back saying, ‘No, there’s only one Wayne Fontes. Come on now,’” Fontes said with a smile. “I enjoyed my years with Detroit. We were good. But Dan Campbell has taken it to another level.”

It’s clear that Fontes holds a deep pride in his time with the Lions, but there’s no doubt he recognizes the evolution that has taken place under Campbell. The Lions have transitioned from a competitive team to one that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and Fontes is watching with admiration.

Dan Campbell: “A Stud” Who’s Raised the Bar

Fontes didn’t just stop at acknowledging the differences between his coaching style and Campbell’s. He was effusive in his praise for Campbell, highlighting how much better the Lions are under his leadership. “Dan Campbell is much better than we were back when I was coaching. The guy is a stud. His team is well-prepared, they’re well-coached, they’re well-disciplined,” Fontes continued. “I watch them play and I just go, ‘Wow.’ I’m impressed.”

Fontes’ words reflect the undeniable transformation the Lions have undergone under Campbell. From a team known for its inconsistency to one that now ranks among the league’s top contenders, Campbell’s leadership has elevated the Lions to new heights. Fontes, ever the football purist, also noticed the discipline with which the team plays—there’s a clear structure, and players execute at a high level.

Disciplined and Well-Coached: The Key to Lions’ Success

Fontes, a coach known for emphasizing discipline and execution, was particularly impressed with the Lions’ focus. “You never see anybody wide open to catch a pass. They’re disciplined. They know what they’re doing. They’re not over-coached, and that’s great. Those guys play because they know what they’re doing, and that’s a tribute to their coach. He does a great job,” Fontes observed.

The Lions have become a team that not only understands their roles but also excels at executing in pressure situations. Their offense is one of the most well-oiled machines in the NFL, and the defense is playing with remarkable focus and energy. According to Fontes, the credit goes to Campbell’s leadership and his ability to get the best out of each player.

Jared Goff and the Lions’ Future

Fontes also credited quarterback Jared Goff as a key factor in the Lions' resurgence, noting that Goff’s arrival has completely changed the team’s dynamic. “When they got this quarterback, Goff, the Lions changed the face of their team. And the Lions are gonna be a team to be reckoned with for a long time,” Fontes said, recognizing the impact Goff has had on the team’s success.

Goff has proven to be a steady presence under center, elevating the play of the offense with his accuracy and decision-making. His leadership, paired with the strength of a talented roster and a disciplined coaching staff, has made the Lions a formidable force in the NFC.

Looking Ahead: The Future is Bright for the Lions

Fontes’ words are not just a reflection of the Lions’ current success, but also a look forward to what the future holds. Under Campbell, Detroit has found its identity as a well-coached, disciplined, and dangerous team. With a solid foundation in place and a quarterback like Goff leading the way, the Lions have the potential to become a dominant force in the league for years to come.

For former coach Wayne Fontes, watching the Lions rise to prominence under Campbell’s leadership is a proud moment. And while he may be humble in his comparisons to the current staff, there’s no doubt that he sees the Lions as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, one that is only going to get better under the steady hand of Dan Campbell.

Bottom Line

Wayne Fontes may have been the face of the Lions during his tenure, but Dan Campbell is creating his own legacy in Detroit. As Fontes himself put it, Campbell has taken the team to “another level,” and with the way the Lions are playing, it’s clear that Detroit is on the verge of something special. For longtime Lions fans, it’s a time to appreciate the progress made under both coaches—and look forward to even greater success in the future.