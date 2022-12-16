Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions

If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.

This week's hottest stories

What did Wayne Fontes say about the 2022 Detroit Lions?

During his call into the telethon, Fontes revealed a pretty BOLD feeling about the 2022 Lions.

“I’m proud of these Lions,” Fontes said. “You know what, if the season started right now I’d take them to win the Super Bowl.”

Featured Videos



During the 20-minute conversation, Fontes also talked about how the players are responding to Dan Campbell and his love for Jared Goff.