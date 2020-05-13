41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Wayne Fontes names the one past or present Detroit Lions player he would have loved to coach

Wayne Fontes has won more games (66) with the Detroit Lions than any other head coach in franchise history. That being said, Fontes has also lost more games (67) with the Lions than any other head coach.

During Fontes’ time in Detroit (1988-1996), he had the opportunity to coach some outstanding players, including the great Barry Sanders, Herman Moore, Chris Spielman, and others.

But the one position that Fontes believes is the most important for a team hoping to win a Super Bowl but he never had is a quarterback.

Fontes joined the Detroit Lions Podcast back in February and he did not hesitate when he was asked about which current or former Lions player he wishes he could have coached.

Fontes replied that he wishes he could have coached Matthew Stafford. He said that even when Stafford first came into the league and struggled, he believed he had the talent needed to be a great QB in the NFL. He added that Stafford does have some good receivers but he does not have a Barry Sanders in the backfield to help him out.

Please click here to listen to the full Detroit Lions Podcast.

Arnold Powell

