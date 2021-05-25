Wayne Gretzky breaks Edmonton Oilers fans’ hearts again

Sharing is caring!

The Great One is leaving Edmonton for a second time.

Less than 24 hours after the Edmonton Oilers were swept out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky took to social media to announce that he would be stepping down from his role as Vice Chairman of the team, a position he’d held since 2016.

According to Gretzky, he was unable to give the role the attention that it deserves.

“The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades — and that will never end,” Gretzky wrote. “Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize I will not be able to dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.”

Gretzky began his NHL career with the Oilers, winning the Stanley Cup four times in his 10 years in Edmonton while re-writing the NHL scoring record books.