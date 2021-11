We did it!

On Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines walked into the Big House with one goal in mind.

That goal? Destroy the Ohio State Buckeyes.

When the dusk (or should I say, snow) settled, the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes on their way to an impressive 42-27 win.

A day later, a fan has released a video titled “We Did It” and features the song that Michigan fans have grown to love, “Mr. Brightside.”

I’m not crying, you are!