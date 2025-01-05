fb
Sunday, January 5, 2025
NFL

We Now Know Who Has the No. 1 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
With today’s loss to the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots' victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans now officially hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots' win pushed them down from the top spot to No. 4 in the draft order.

For the Titans, this represents both a major opportunity and a significant challenge. While securing the No. 1 pick gives them the chance to select the best available talent, it also highlights the team's current struggles. Having the first overall pick offers immense value, whether the Titans choose to use it to strengthen their roster or trade it for additional picks to fill multiple team needs.

It’s tough to tell your team to lose intentionally, but the Patriots REALLY lost a lot by losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft!

