Week 1 College Football Promo Codes – Michigan, Michigan State, and More!

Following last week’s successful “Week 0” launch, college football season has officially arrived. Week 1 is this weekend and there are going to be a plethora of betting options for sports bettors of all levels. Whether you’re a diehard CFB fan or just a casual sports bettor looking to make some extra cash this weekend, you’re not going to want to miss out on these Week 1 college football promo codes.

Keep reading to learn how you can claim and activate each exclusive offer!

DraftKings Sportsbook – Bet $5 on CFB and Get $200 Instantly

The first college football promo code that needs to be discussed comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. They are offering a new and exclusive “Bet $5, Get $200” bonus to anyone who signs up today and bets on college football this weekend.

Your $5 wager doesn’t even have to hit. You will instantly receive a $200 bonus for simply claiming this promo code.

It’s important to note that this is a special offer that won’t be around for much longer. Click the banner above or click HERE to claim this bonus before it’s too late!

Week 1 College Football Promo Codes – Get up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook!

The next offer available to be claimed today also happens to be the largest. By signing up with Caesars Sportsbook today, you will receive a sign-up bonus worth up to $1,250.

This offer effectively works as a deposit match. Caesars Sportsbook will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,250, refunding you any lost money with in-site credit.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this welcome offer and start wagering on college football.

Get $150 Instantly With FanDuel!

Third on this Week 1 college football promo codes list is FanDuel’s $150 welcome offer.

To claim this CFB bonus, simply register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account today and bet $5 on the college football game of your choosing. Win or lose, you will earn yourself a $150 bonus for simply signing up and placing the wager.

Click the banner below or click HERE to claim this special FanDuel college football bonus code.

Best College Football Promo Codes – Get a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet From BetMGM!

Last but not least, you can add an additional $1,000 in bonus money by registering with BetMGM and claiming their special college football promo code.

To claim this massive offer, simply create a new BetMGM account using one of the featured links on this page. Once you’re signed up, BetMGM will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,000, making it risk-free. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund you the money via in-site credit.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this offer.

How to Bet on Michigan and Michigan State

For the Michigan residents looking to bet on their favorite college football teams this fall, claiming all of these offers and using your bonus money to bet on Michigan or Michigan State is a great idea.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Colorado State Rams on Saturday and the Michigan State Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos later tonight.

Make sure to claim ALL of these promotions before tonight’s Michigan State/Western Michigan game kicks off!