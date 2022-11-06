College Sports

Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • Week 10 included three Top 6 teams losing
  • Michigan is up to No. 3 and has two first-place votes

Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season is in the books and we saw three of the top six teams lose, including Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama. On the other hand, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan handled their business and they are now the top three teams in the Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll. Following their win over previously unbeaten Clemson, Notre Dame is back in the rankings at No. 25

Detroit Tigers acquire left handed ...
Detroit Tigers acquire left handed pitcher Sean Guenther

Who is ranked where in the Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

As you can see below, Michigan moved up to No. 3 and they also received two first-place votes.

Here is the full Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll.

Featured Videos

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo
1Georgia9-015726111/3
2Ohio State9-01505022/3
3Michigan9-014472413/6
4Texas Christian9-013550734/NR
5Tennessee8-1128403-23/NR
6Oregon8-112720826/24
7Southern California8-111400926/15
8Louisiana State7-2108201798/NR
9Mississippi8-1105601017/24
10UCLA8-1988011110/NR
11Alabama7-297306-51/11
12Clemson8-189605-74/12
13Utah7-2888012-18/19
14North Carolina8-1737015114/NR
15Penn State7-2717016110/NR
16NC State7-2568020410/23
17Tulane8-1555021417/NR
18Texas6-33680NR1018/NR
19Liberty8-1366023419/NR
20Illinois7-2302013-713/NR
21Central Florida7-2273025421/NR
22Kansas State6-3243014-814/NR
23Washington7-21750NR618/NR
24Kentucky6-31730248/24
25Notre Dame6-31330NR85/NR

Fell out of Top 25:

No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Others Receiving Votes:

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

TAGGED: USA Today College Football Top 25
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Inactives Detroit Lions Inactives for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

USA Today College Football Top 25 poll
Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
College Sports
Detroit Lions Inactives
Detroit Lions Inactives for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers
Detroit Lions News
Jim Harbaugh J.J. McCarthy Michigan
Jim Harbaugh: That ‘it factor’ is J.J. McCarthy
U of M
D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions make decision on D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?