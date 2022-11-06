Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

Michigan is up to No. 3 and has two first-place votes

Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season is in the books and we saw three of the top six teams lose, including Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama. On the other hand, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan handled their business and they are now the top three teams in the Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll. Following their win over previously unbeaten Clemson, Notre Dame is back in the rankings at No. 25

Who is ranked where in the Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

As you can see below, Michigan moved up to No. 3 and they also received two first-place votes.

Here is the full Week 11 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll.

Fell out of Top 25:

No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Others Receiving Votes:

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.