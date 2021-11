The Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and as you can see, Michigan and Michigan State remain at No. 6 and No. 7.

1 Georgia

2 Alabama

3 Oregon

4 OSU

5 Cincinnati

6 Michigan

7 Michigan St

8 Notre Dame

9 OK State

10 Wake Forest

11 Baylor

12 Ole Miss

13 Oklahoma

14 BYU

15 Wisconsin

16 Texas A&M

17 Iowa

18 Pitt

19 SDSU

20 NC State

21 Arkansas

22 UTSA

23 Utah

24 Houston

25 Miss St — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 17, 2021