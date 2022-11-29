Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
What are the Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings?
Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as you can see, things are starting to take shape with just one weekend of games remaining before the final rankings are revealed.
Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Clemson
10. Kansas State
11. Utah
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. UCF
23. North Carolina
24. Mississippi State
25. NC State