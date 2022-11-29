College Sports

Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State

