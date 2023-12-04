Week 14 NFC Playoff Picture: Detroit Lions are one step closer following win over Saints

After suffering a tough home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way by defeating the New Orleans Saints on their home turf. With the win, the Lions are now 9-3 on the season, which puts them one step closer to clinching a berth in the NFL Playoffs. Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture as we head into Week 14.

NFC Playoff Picture

Here is what the NFC Playoff picture looks like through Week 13 of the 2023 season.

NFC North (Through Week 13)

Detroit Lions: 8-3 Minnesota Vikings: 6-6 Green Bay Packers: 6-6 Chicago Bears: 4-8

NFC Divison Leaders (Through Week 13)

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-2 San Francisco 49ers: 9-3 Detroit Lions: 9-3 Atlanta Falcons: 6-6

Wild Card Standings (Through Week 13)

Dallas Cowboys: 9-3 Minnesota Vikings: 6-6 Green Bay Packers: 6-6 Los Angeles Rams: 6-6 Seattle Seahawks: 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-7 New Orleans Saints: 5-7

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

A Step Forward for Detroit Lions: The Lions' Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints has moved them to 9-3. Lead Over Vikings and Packers: The Lions now have a 3-game lead over both the Vikings and Packers, who sit at 6-6 on the season. Current NFC Playoff Standings: Following their win, the Lions hold a strong position in the NFC Playoff picture, currently ranking third with a 9-3 record, behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Bottom Line: Take Care of Business

The battle for the NFC Playoffs is intensifying, and the Detroit Lions are holding their ground firmly after triumphing against the Saints. To keep their spot among the NFC elite, they'll need to demonstrate steadfastness and tactical prowess in their forthcoming games. This is particularly crucial as they face stiff competition from formidable teams such as the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys, all contending for the premier positions in the NFC.