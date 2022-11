Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

The final week of the 2022 college football regular season is a wrap and chaos reigned in Week 13 as No. 3 Michigan blew out No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU lost to Texas A&M, and No. 8 Clemson lost to South Carolina. The Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll has been released, and not surprisingly, there has been a shake-up in the Top 10. Here is a look at the Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll.

Rumor_ Michigan makes decision on B... Please enable JavaScript

Which teams are in the Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

Here is a look at the full Top 25 for Week 14: