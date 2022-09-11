Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll released

Just moments ago, the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll was released and as you can see below, Michigan is still No. 5, and Michigan State moved up to No. 9.

Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan in Week 1.

The Wolverines and Spartans followed that up with wins on Saturday over Akron and Hawaii.

In addition, Georgia remains No. 2 and Alabama is still No. 1 despite struggling against Texas.

The only other Big Ten teams included in the most recent poll is Ohio State (No. 3). Wisconsin and Minnesota both received votes but did not crack the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll.

Here is the full poll.

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.