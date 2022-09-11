Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll released

Just moments ago, the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll was released and as you can see below, Michigan is still No. 5, and Michigan State moved up to No. 9.
Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan in Week 1.
The Wolverines and Spartans followed that up with wins on Saturday over Akron and Hawaii.
In addition, Georgia remains No. 2 and Alabama is still No. 1 despite struggling against Texas.
The only other Big Ten teams included in the most recent poll is Ohio State (No. 3). Wisconsin and Minnesota both received votes but did not crack the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll.
Here is the full poll.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi/Lo
|1
|Alabama
|2-0
|1592
|39
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Georgia
|2-0
|1574
|25
|2
|—
|2/3
|3
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1514
|1
|3
|—
|2/3
|4
|Clemson
|2-0
|1387
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Michigan
|2-0
|1370
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1253
|7
|1
|6/9
|7
|Oklahoma State
|2-0
|1137
|10
|3
|7/11
|8
|Southern California
|2-0
|1133
|12
|4
|8/15
|9
|Michigan State
|2-0
|1026
|11
|2
|9/14
|10
|Kentucky
|2-0
|901
|20
|10
|10/21
|11
|Arkansas
|2-0
|857
|17
|6
|11/23
|12
|NC State
|2-0
|816
|13
|1
|12/13
|13
|Miami
|2-0
|805
|16
|3
|13/17
|14
|Brigham Young
|2-0
|739
|25
|11
|14/NR
|15
|Utah
|1-1
|673
|15
|—
|8/15
|16
|Tennessee
|2-0
|556
|NR
|10
|16/NR
|17
|Mississippi
|2-0
|552
|23
|6
|17/24
|18
|Wake Forest
|2-0
|540
|21
|3
|18/21
|19
|Baylor
|1-1
|531
|8
|-11
|8/19
|20
|Texas
|1-1
|306
|22
|2
|18/22
|21
|Florida
|1-1
|297
|19
|-2
|19/NR
|22
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|285
|6
|-16
|6/22
|23
|Penn State
|2-0
|279
|NR
|4
|23/NR
|24
|Oregon
|1-1
|197
|24
|—
|12/24
|25
|Pittsburgh
|1-1
|157
|14
|-11
|14/25