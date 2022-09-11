USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll

Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll released

by

Just moments ago, the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll was released and as you can see below, Michigan is still No. 5, and Michigan State moved up to No. 9.

Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan in Week 1.

The Wolverines and Spartans followed that up with wins on Saturday over Akron and Hawaii.

In addition, Georgia remains No. 2 and Alabama is still No. 1 despite struggling against Texas.

The only other Big Ten teams included in the most recent poll is Ohio State (No. 3). Wisconsin and Minnesota both received votes but did not crack the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll.

Here is the full poll.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo
1 Alabama 2-0 1592 39 1 1/1
2 Georgia 2-0 1574 25 2 2/3
3 Ohio State 2-0 1514 1 3 2/3
4 Clemson 2-0 1387 4 4/4
5 Michigan 2-0 1370 5 5/6
6 Oklahoma 2-0 1253 7 1 6/9
7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 10 3 7/11
8 Southern California 2-0 1133 12 4 8/15
9 Michigan State 2-0 1026 11 2 9/14
10 Kentucky 2-0 901 20 10 10/21
11 Arkansas 2-0 857 17 6 11/23
12 NC State 2-0 816 13 1 12/13
13 Miami 2-0 805 16 3 13/17
14 Brigham Young 2-0 739 25 11 14/NR
15 Utah 1-1 673 15 8/15
16 Tennessee 2-0 556 NR 10 16/NR
17 Mississippi 2-0 552 23 6 17/24
18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 21 3 18/21
19 Baylor 1-1 531 8 -11 8/19
20 Texas 1-1 306 22 2 18/22
21 Florida 1-1 297 19 -2 19/NR
22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 6 -16 6/22
23 Penn State 2-0 279 NR 4 23/NR
24 Oregon 1-1 197 24 12/24
25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 14 -11 14/25
No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.
Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.
MUST READ:
Michigan lands former Alabama 5-star EDGE Eyabi Anoma

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.