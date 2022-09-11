Week 2 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.
The Wolverines easily handled Hawaii at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 56-10. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 11 of 12 passes during the game and he has already been named as the starter for the Wolverines’ Week 3 game vs. Connecticut.
With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who is the new No. 1 team.
Meanwhile, following their 35-13 victory over the visiting Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing during Week 1, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans hammered Akron by a score of 52-0 to improve to 2-0.
Week 3 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Here is the full AP College Football Top 25 poll:
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|POINTS
|1
|
|
Georgia (2-0)
SEC
|
1
|1,561 (53)
|2
|
|
Alabama (2-0)
SEC
|
1
|1,496 (9)
|3
|
|
Ohio State (2-0)
Big Ten
|
–
|1,475 (1)
|
|4
|
|
Michigan (2-0)
Big Ten
|
–
|1,359
|5
|
|
Clemson (2-0)
ACC
|
–
|1,285
|6
|
|
Oklahoma (2-0)
Big 12
|
1
|1,209
|7
|
|
USC (2-0)
Pac-12
|
3
|1,139
|8
|
|
Oklahoma State (2-0)
Big 12
|
3
|1,004
|9
|
|
Kentucky (2-0)
SEC
|
11
|992
|10
|
|
Arkansas (2-0)
SEC
|
6
|938
|
|11
|
|
Michigan State (2-0)
Big Ten
|
3
|902
|12
|
|
BYU (2-0)
IA Independents
|
9
|880
|13
|
|
Miami (FL) (2-0)
ACC
|
2
|772
|14
|
|
Utah (1-1)
Pac-12
|
1
|673
|15
|
|
Tennessee (2-0)
SEC
|
9
|658
|16
|
|
North Carolina State (2-0)
ACC
|
2
|623
|17
|
|
Baylor (1-1)
Big 12
|
8
|562
|
|18
|
|
Florida (1-1)
SEC
|
6
|484
|19
|
|
Wake Forest (2-0)
ACC
|
4
|449
|20
|
|
Ole Miss (2-0)
SEC
|
2
|411
|21
|
|
Texas (1-1)
Big 12
|
–
|276
|22
|
|
Penn State (2-0)
Big Ten
|
–
|271
|23
|
|
Pittsburgh (1-1)
ACC
|
6
|160
|24
|
|
Texas A&M (1-1)
SEC
|
18
|145
|
|25
|
|
Oregon (1-1)
Pac-12
|
–
|89
Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1