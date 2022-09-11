AP College Football Top 25 poll

Week 3 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Week 2 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines easily handled Hawaii at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 56-10. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 11 of 12 passes during the game and he has already been named as the starter for the Wolverines’ Week 3 game vs. Connecticut.

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who is the new No. 1 team.

Meanwhile, following their 35-13 victory over the visiting Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing during Week 1,  Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans hammered Akron by a score of 52-0 to improve to 2-0.

Here is the full AP College Football Top 25 poll:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (2-0)

SEC
1
@Samford W 33-0
 1,561 (53)
2
Alabama (2-0)

SEC
1
@Texas W 20-19
 1,496 (9)
3
Ohio State (2-0)

Big Ten
@Arkansas State W 45-12
 1,475 (1)
4
Michigan (2-0)

Big Ten
@Hawai’i W 56-10
 1,359
5
Clemson (2-0)

ACC
@Furman W 35-12
 1,285
6
Oklahoma (2-0)

Big 12
1
@Kent State W 33-3
 1,209
7
USC (2-0)

Pac-12
3
@Stanford W 41-28
 1,139
8

Big 12
3
@Arizona State W 34-17
 1,004
9
Kentucky (2-0)

SEC
11
@Florida W 26-16
 992
10
Arkansas (2-0)

SEC
6
@South Carolina W 44-30
 938
11

Big Ten
3
@Akron W 52-0
 902
12
BYU (2-0)

IA Independents
9
@Baylor W 26-20
 880
13
Miami (FL) (2-0)

ACC
2
@Southern Miss L 30-7
 772
14
Utah (1-1)

Pac-12
1
@Southern Utah W 73-7
 673
15
Tennessee (2-0)

SEC
9
@Pittsburgh W 34-27
 658
16
2
@Charleston Southern W 55-3
 623
17
Baylor (1-1)

Big 12
8
@BYU L 20-26
 562
18
Florida (1-1)

SEC
6
@Kentucky L 16-26
 484
19

ACC
4
@Vanderbilt W 45-25
 449
20
Ole Miss (2-0)

SEC
2
@Central Arkansas W 59-3
 411
21
Texas (1-1)

Big 12
@Alabama L 19-20
 276
22
Penn State (2-0)

Big Ten
@Ohio W 46-10
 271
23
Pittsburgh (1-1)

ACC
6
@Tennessee L 27-34
 160
24
Texas A&M (1-1)

SEC
18
@Appalachian State L 14-17
 145
25
Oregon (1-1)

Pac-12
@Eastern Washington W 70-14
 89
Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

