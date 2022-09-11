Week 2 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines easily handled Hawaii at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 56-10. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 11 of 12 passes during the game and he has already been named as the starter for the Wolverines’ Week 3 game vs. Connecticut.

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who is the new No. 1 team.

Meanwhile, following their 35-13 victory over the visiting Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing during Week 1, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans hammered Akron by a score of 52-0 to improve to 2-0.

Week 3 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Here is the full AP College Football Top 25 poll: