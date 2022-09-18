College Sports

Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

With their win, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
AP College Football Top 25 poll
Highlights
  • The latest poll has been released
  • Michigan remains at No. 4
  • Michigan State is no longer ranked

Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines destroyed Connecticut at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 59-0. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 15-of-18 passes for 214 yards during the game and he has already been named as the starter for the Wolverines’ moving forward.

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

Meanwhile, following their 52-0 victory over the visiting Akron at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing during Week 2,  Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans lost at Washington by a score of 39-28.

As you can see below, Michigan State fell completely out of the Top 25.

Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Here is the full AP College Football Top 25 poll:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (3-0)

SEC
@ South Carolina W 48-7
 1,569 (59)
2
Alabama (3-0)

SEC
vs Louisiana-Monroe W 63-7
 1,492 (3)
3
Ohio State (3-0)

Big Ten
vs Toledo W 77-21
 1,473 (1)
4
Michigan (3-0)

Big Ten
vs UConn W 59-0
 1,364
5
Clemson (3-0)

ACC
vs Louisiana Tech W 48-20
 1,268
6
Oklahoma (3-0)

Big 12
@ Nebraska W 49-14
 1,257
7
USC (3-0)

Pac-12
vs Fresno State W 45-17
 1,197
8
Kentucky (3-0)

SEC
1
vs Youngstown State W 31-0
 1,096
9

Big 12
1
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 63-7
 1,071
10
Arkansas (3-0)

SEC
vs Missouri State W 38-27
 920
11
Tennessee (3-0)

SEC
4
vs Akron W 63-6
 866
12
4
vs Texas Tech W 27-14
 781
13
Utah (2-1)

Pac-12
1
vs San Diego State W 35-7
 684
14
Penn State (3-0)

Big Ten
8
@ Auburn W 41-12
 666
15
Oregon (2-1)

Pac-12
10
vs BYU W 41-20
 593
16
Ole Miss (3-0)

SEC
4
@ Georgia Tech W 42-0
 585
17
Baylor (2-1)

Big 12
vs Texas State W 42-7
 494
18
Washington (3-0)

Pac-12
vs Michigan State W 39-28
 485
19
BYU (2-1)

IA Independents
7
@ Oregon L 20-41
 381
20
Florida (2-1)

SEC
2
vs South Florida W 31-28
 360
21

ACC
2
vs Liberty W 37-36
 345
22
Texas (2-1)

Big 12
1
vs UTSA W 41-20
 339
23
Texas A&M (2-1)

SEC
1
vs Miami (FL) W 17-9
 309
24
Pittsburgh (2-1)

ACC
1
@ Western Michigan W 34-13
 181
25
Miami (FL) (2-1)

ACC
12
@ Texas A&M L 9-17
 123
Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown catches 13-yard TD to extend Detroit Lions’ lead [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?