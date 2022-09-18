Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines destroyed Connecticut at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 59-0. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 15-of-18 passes for 214 yards during the game and he has already been named as the starter for the Wolverines’ moving forward.

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

Meanwhile, following their 52-0 victory over the visiting Akron at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing during Week 2, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans lost at Washington by a score of 39-28.

As you can see below, Michigan State fell completely out of the Top 25.

Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Here is the full AP College Football Top 25 poll: