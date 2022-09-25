Michigan State is nowhere to be seen

Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines pulled out a big win over Maryland at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 34-27. Running back Blake Corum led the way for the Wolverines with a whopping 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

Meanwhile, following their tough loss to Washington in Week 3, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans were blown out at home by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

As you can see below, Michigan State remains completely out of the poll.

Here is the full AP Top 25: