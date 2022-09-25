College Sports

Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

With their win, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

AP College Football Top 25 poll
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines pulled out a big win over Maryland at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday by a score of 34-27. Running back Blake Corum led the way for the Wolverines with a whopping 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With their win, the Wolverines remain at No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, who remains No. 1 in the latest poll.

Meanwhile, following their tough loss to Washington in Week 3, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans were blown out at home by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

As you can see below, Michigan State remains completely out of the poll.

Here is the full AP Top 25:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (4-0)

SEC
vs Kent State W 39-22
 1,565 (55)
2
Alabama (4-0)

SEC
vs Vanderbilt W 55-3
 1,487 (4)
3
Ohio State (4-0)

Big Ten
vs Wisconsin W 52-21
 1,483 (4)
4
Michigan (4-0)

Big Ten
vs Maryland W 34-27
 1,354
5
Clemson (4-0)

ACC
@ Wake Forest W 51-45
 1,311
6
USC (4-0)

Pac-12
1
@ Oregon State W 17-14
 1,236
7
Kentucky (4-0)

SEC
1
vs Northern Illinois W 31-23
 1,127
8
Tennessee (4-0)

SEC
3
vs Florida W 38-33
 1,119
9

Big 12
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 63-7
 1,081
10
2
vs UConn W 41-10
 920
11
Penn State (4-0)

Big Ten
3
vs Central Michigan W 33-14
 876
12
Utah (3-1)

Pac-12
1
@ Arizona State W 34-13
 760
13
Oregon (3-1)

Pac-12
2
@ Washington State W 44-41
 727
14
Ole Miss (4-0)

SEC
2
vs Tulsa W 35-27
 691
15
Washington (4-0)

Pac-12
3
vs Stanford W 40-22
 657
16
Baylor (3-1)

Big 12
1
@ Iowa State W 31-24
 550
17
Texas A&M (3-1)

SEC
6
vs Arkansas W 23-21
 543
18
Oklahoma (3-1)

Big 12
12
vs Kansas State L 41-34
 529
19
BYU (3-1)

IA Independents
vs Wyoming W 38-24
 482
20
Arkansas (3-1)

SEC
10
@ Texas A&M L 23-21
 457
21
Minnesota (4-0)

Big Ten
@ Michigan State W 34-7
 288
22

ACC
1
vs Clemson L 51-45
 265
23
Florida State (4-0)

ACC
vs Boston College W 44-14
 244
24
Pittsburgh (3-1)

ACC
vs Rhode Island W 45-24
 209
25

Big 12
@ Oklahoma W 41-34
 166
Others receiving votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

