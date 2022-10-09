College Sports

Week 7 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
USA Today College Football Top 25

Week 6 is in the books and the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll has been released.

Featured Videos

After surviving a scare against Texas A&M, Alabama remains the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, while Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan make up the rest of the top 4.

Who is included in the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

The latest top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, there are some big changes, including UCLA making a move following their impressive win at home against Utah.

Here is the full Top 25 heading into Week 7:

Nation, which teams do you think should be ranked higher?

NFL Week 1 discussion
TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Inactives List Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots
Next Article USA Today College Football Top 25 Lions CB Saivion Smith injured, taken off field via ambulance
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions
Lions safety DeShon Elliott carted to the locker room
USA Today College Football Top 25
Lions CB Saivion Smith injured, taken off field via ambulance
USA Today College Football Top 25
Week 7 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
Detroit Lions Inactives List
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots
Lost your password?