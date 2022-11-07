Week 9 Detroit Lions game ball candidates in MASSIVE win against the Packers

It’s not hard to come away with positives and negatives following the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday. There are still players that deserve their flowers and possibly even a game ball from coach Dan Campbell, and they will be given their due in the Week 9 Detroit Lions game ball candidates below.

Aidan Hutchinson says Aaron Rodgers... Please enable JavaScript Aidan Hutchinson says Aaron Rodgers trash talked him after interception

Even though the 15-9 win over the packers was nothing short of a defensive battle, there are still players on both sides of the ball that could earn this coveted award from Detroit Sports Nation. So who are these players, and what kind of impact did they have on the field on Sunday? Here are the players who deserve a chance at receiving a game ball this week.

Many different players could deserve this award and receive the game ball this week. There were plenty of players who played above average or even maybe had a career day. Here are three guys that deserve the right to get a game ball this week.

Featured Videos



Derrick Barnes continues to improve

It’s been no surprise that the linebacker core in Detroit has been inconsistent, and Barnes has been a big part of that. Each week Barnes has been seeing more play time for run stopping or in pass pro. Barnes was a nice little surprise Sunday afternoon when he led the team in tackles. Barnes had 12 total tackles ( 4 solos, 8 assisted), one sack, and one pass defended (which resulted in a pick). Barnes was making timely plays all over the field that seemed to help Detroit when they needed it the most.

Kerby Joseph: the man, the myth, the legend

Welcome to the show, kid; nice coming out party. Sunday, the rookie safety out of Illinois had the city ready to give him his buffs early in his young career. Joseph was one of the biggest difference-makers in the game. Joseph had ten total tackles (5 solo, 5 assisted) 3 pass defenses, and 2 interceptions on Aaron Rodgers. He was a key contributor on a defense that held the Packers’ offense to just nine points all game. The man looked like he had been a ball-hawking veteran in the league for years; flat out, the rook can play.

Jack Fox proves why he is the highest-paid punter

Yes, you read that right Jack Fox is in the conversation for the player of the game, and why shouldn’t he be? The highest-paid punter in the league showed why he deserves to be the highest-paid. When the Lions’ offense became stagnant or wasn’t going for it on fourth down, Fox showed up big time and changed field position, so Green Bay had a harder road ahead of them.

Sunday, Fox punted the ball three times for 136 yards, put one inside the 20, and had zero touchbacks when the Lions needed to flip the field. Fox took what was given to him and made the most of it. Without the consistent punting of Jack Fox, who knows what the score would have been?

And the winner is …

This week’s game ball could have gone many different ways, offense, defense, or special teams. I think it’s clear to say that the game ball for Sunday’s game against the Packers goes to rookie Kerby Joseph. This man was all over the field doing what he had to. He was a ball-hawking menace on the field and deserves to be starting at that safety spot until he proves he shouldn’t be.