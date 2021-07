Sharing is caring!

They did it!

On Thursday night, Sandel De La Cruz, Michael Beinlien, Jared Tobey, and Bryce Tassin combine for a no-hitter as part of a 4-0 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The no-hitter is the first in the Whitecaps organization since June 13, 2000.

Congrats, Whitecaps!

De La Cruz. Bienlien. Tobey. Tassin. 0 hits given up. Just awesome. pic.twitter.com/sEsFQgltTL — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 16, 2021