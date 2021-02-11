West Michigan’s gem Annie Agar pokes fun at Tom Brady’s Super Bowl parade drunkenness [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following DSN for some time now, you have almost certainly clicked on a few Annie Agar NFL/Big Ten mock pressers throughout the year.

Annie, who is a sports reporter from Rockford, Michigan, posted a video just moments ago in which he imitates what a waitress may have looked and sounded like on Tom Brady‘s boat on Wednesday.

In case you missed it, Brady got pretty drunk while partying with Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, at one point, Brady decided it would be a good idea to toss the Lombardi Trophy off of his boat and onto another boat!

Great work, Annie!

If the Super Bowl parade had a bartender pic.twitter.com/03q7mrOXMX — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 11, 2021