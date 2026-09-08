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TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 6h 29m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV

College Football Has Adopted the Western Michigan Broncos

ONE SECOND — TOO MANY
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The Western Michigan Broncos appeared to have beaten the Michigan Wolverines on the road on Saturday, Sept. 5, leading 12-7 as the clock ran out in Ann Arbor. Broncos players were already on the field celebrating. Then the officials went to the monitor and put one second back on the board.

Given that second chance, Bryce Underwood threw a 47-yard Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan for a game-winning touchdown, and the Wolverines walked off with a 13-12 win. A lot of college football fans believe Western Michigan was robbed of a victory that would have been the program’s first ever over Michigan.

What the Big Ten Said About the Extra Second

Television replays appeared to show the clock at zero when a Western Michigan defender got a hand on Underwood’s first Hail Mary. The Big Ten backed its crew, saying video review determined the defender “started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock.” Under NCAA rules, the clock stops when a loose ball touches something out of bounds, which is the reasoning the conference used to justify the reset.

College Football Fans Are Backing the Western Michigan Broncos

The support has not slowed down heading into the second week of the season. Plenty of college football fans still believe the Broncos should be sitting at 1-0. This is what some of them had to say on X ahead of Western Michigan’s next game:

Next Up: Monmouth at Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan hosts the Monmouth Hawks at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Waldo Stadium, per the Broncos’ official schedule. Monmouth comes in at 1-1, having lost 38-14 at Tennessee Tech before beating Sacred Heart 31-24.

This is a game Western Michigan should win, and the fan base has made it clear how it plans to count the record if that happens. Expect a lot of people to tell the Broncos they are 2-0, not 1-1.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

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