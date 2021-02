Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it on Tuesday, Michigan State laid an absolute whooping on No. 4 Illinois to move to 6-9 in the Big Ten.

During the game, Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu has suffered a broken nose as a result of a hit by Spartans center Mady Sissoko. Sissoko was charged with a flagrant two foul and ejected from the game.

Well, apparently Dan Roan, who is a sportscaster from WGN in Chicago believes Sissoko is a “Spartan thug” for his actions.

Be better, Dan.